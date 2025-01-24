Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for SHW

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.25.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $361.28 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

