Shilanski & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 566.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in UBS Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

UBS opened at $34.99 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

