Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 176.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $383.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.85. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.