Shilanski & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.2% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

