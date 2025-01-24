Shilanski & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,415,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of News by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,069,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 295,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of News by 101.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 3,314.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in News by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 930,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after buying an additional 88,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.38. News Co. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

