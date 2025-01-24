Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.80. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 886,164 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

