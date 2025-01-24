Silver Lake Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 222,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 44,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.58 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

