Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

