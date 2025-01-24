Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 4,926,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 861% from the average session volume of 512,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

