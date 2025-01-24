Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 8,352 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Brink’s worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brink’s by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,758,000 after buying an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 11.0% in the third quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 517,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at about $59,308,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 19.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brink’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,550.53. This trade represents a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.