Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 164,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,539,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,267,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 130,792 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 25.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 289,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOMD

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.