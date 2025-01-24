Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 77,869 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises about 3.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.73% of Hercules Capital worth $56,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.