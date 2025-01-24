Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

