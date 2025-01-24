Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,561 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,377 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of ADT worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ADT by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in ADT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ADT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

