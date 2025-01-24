Southland Equity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

DGRO stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

