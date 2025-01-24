Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $30.32 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March comprises 7.1% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 3.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $30,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:PMAR opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $790.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

