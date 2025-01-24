Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $254.07 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.78 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average of $239.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

