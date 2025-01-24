SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,588,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 2,349,743 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $17,995,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 796,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after buying an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 421.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,603 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

