SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.