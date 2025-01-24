St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average is $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.