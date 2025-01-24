St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 347 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.52. The firm has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

