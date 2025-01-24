Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.82. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 82,337 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 9.6 %

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 268.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,924 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172,738 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 283.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 179,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Articles

