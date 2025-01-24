Stifel Nicolaus Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $120.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.89. 55,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,467. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,145,000 after purchasing an additional 762,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after purchasing an additional 958,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

