SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

