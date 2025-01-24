Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %
Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $679.86 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $463.16 and a 12 month high of $712.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.94.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Abbott Laboratories Will Outperform Healthcare Stocks in 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- PepsiCo: 53 Years of Dividend Growth and Still Going Strong
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Cash Flow Focus: Thermo Fisher, Energy Transfer, and NetEase
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.