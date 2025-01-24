Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $679.86 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $463.16 and a 12 month high of $712.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.94.

Read Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.