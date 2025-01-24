Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.17 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 17432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSREY. Citigroup upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

