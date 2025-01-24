Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.16.
About Symbolic Logic
