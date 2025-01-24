TABR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

