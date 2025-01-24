TABR Capital Management LLC Takes $5.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.9% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 141,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,441,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.06 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

