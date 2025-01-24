Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

