Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $221.28 and last traded at $224.29. Approximately 5,277,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 16,805,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,138,000 after buying an additional 3,783,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,767,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,995,984,000 after buying an additional 359,854 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,423,000 after buying an additional 122,828 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,104,000 after buying an additional 1,206,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,485,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,420,000 after buying an additional 1,075,425 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

