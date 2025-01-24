TD Securities Reiterates C$23.00 Price Target for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)

TD Securities set a C$23.00 price target on Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.21.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$18.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$13.14 and a 1-year high of C$18.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

