TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2025

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 33260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$21.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

TeraGo (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 77.84% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

