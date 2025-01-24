Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

TXN stock opened at $200.61 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

