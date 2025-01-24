Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 37,709 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average daily volume of 14,402 call options.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 180,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paramount Global Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,499,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,292. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PARA
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.