Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

In related news, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $770,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $200,922.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $968,378.84. This represents a 17.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,917,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,349,000 after buying an additional 149,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,732 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,843,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,707,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,585,000 after purchasing an additional 146,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 144.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,135 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

