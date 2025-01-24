Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Head to Head Contrast

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and Trillion Energy International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.60 $1.18 billion $1.54 11.99 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 1 2 3.67 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ARC Resources and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.43%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 26.33% 16.60% 10.02% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Trillion Energy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Trillion Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.