Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 314,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $71,778,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

