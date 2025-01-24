Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%.

Univest Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

UVSP opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UVSP. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

