VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,645,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,495,213 shares.The stock last traded at $23.60 and had previously closed at $23.44.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 410,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the period.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.