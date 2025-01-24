Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Cut by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

