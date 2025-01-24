Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lessened by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $426.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.30 and a 200 day moving average of $390.84. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $317.59 and a 52-week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

