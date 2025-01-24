Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $426.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.30 and its 200-day moving average is $390.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $317.59 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

