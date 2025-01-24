Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $277.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $228.17 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

