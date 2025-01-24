Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

LOW stock opened at $261.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.55 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

