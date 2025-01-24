Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 28th

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 19.4 %

VINC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 7,380,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,677. The company has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $9.37.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 359.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.11% of Vincerx Pharma worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.