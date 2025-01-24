Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 308,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,924 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 198,891 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

