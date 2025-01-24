Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.7% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 629,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,588,000 after acquiring an additional 66,416 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $3,167,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

