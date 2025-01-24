West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

WTBA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.46. 27,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.98.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,539.49. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTBA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

