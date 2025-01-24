Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 10.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 67,726,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 585% from the average session volume of 9,883,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £594,848.10, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.41.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

